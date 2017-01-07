TRENDING Jim Carrey joins rocker Alice Cooper for NYE benefit concert Meet the 1.5 tonne unmanned drone capable of flying a human being at nearly 200 kph WATCH: Man captures moment tractor-trailer crashes into vehicles on Highway 401 Donald Trump finds many people are 'overrated,' not just Meryl Streep WHAT'S HAPPENING CHEX NEWS Local benefactor sponsors free coffee for Kindness Day Two charged with stunt driving Woman injured in snowmobile accident Winning MaxMillion ticket sold in Ennismore MORE NEWS Man threatens to burn down ex's house 4 hours ago OPP cruiser involved in collision on 401 5 hours ago Snofest Winter Carnival is celebrating its 40th anniversary 21 hours ago Pro-choice group demonstrates at hospital to counter pro-life group Jan 07, 2017 SOCIAL More x Pause Auto-Update | Back to Top